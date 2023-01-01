Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda Civic

37,309 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,309KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F55KH033088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote entry system
60/40 split folding rear seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

12 Volt Power Outlet
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power door locks and windows
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Heated Door Mirrors
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
Multi Angle Rearview Camera
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System with 8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 88,477 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 62,718 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 Sterling Edition w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 Sterling Edition w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav 84,948 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic