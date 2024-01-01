Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP87 as of 12/18/2023.

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

54,995KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F7XKH032875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP87 as of 12/18/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 split folding rear seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

12 Volt Power Outlet
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Honda LaneWatch
Multi Angle Rearview Camera
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System with 8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

