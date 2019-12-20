Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/20/2019 with an estimated $2106.01 of damage. On which a $1106 claim was made. 19th January 2022 - Glass Record - $640.00 11th October 2022 - Glass Record - $135.00

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

92,563KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F78KH025729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
ECO Assist System

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Exterior

Auto on/off halogen headlights

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
7" DISPLAY
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Blind Spot Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

