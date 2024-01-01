Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, Remote Entry System, Forward Collision Warning System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Power Heated Door Mirrors<br>Remote Entry System<br>Forward Collision Warning System<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Automatic High Beam<br>A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Collision Mitigation Braking System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34193

2019 Honda Civic

65,761 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,761KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52KH043903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,761 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, Remote Entry System, Forward Collision Warning System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Power Heated Door Mirrors
Remote Entry System
Forward Collision Warning System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic High Beam
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34193

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Remote entry system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Door Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen 60,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Nav, Tri Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/ Nav, Tri Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats 106,482 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 67,500 KM $52,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic