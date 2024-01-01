$21,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,761KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52KH043903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,761 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Door Mirrors, Remote Entry System, Forward Collision Warning System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Remote Entry System
Forward Collision Warning System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic High Beam
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34193
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Remote entry system
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Exterior
Automatic High Beam
Additional Features
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
