$20,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
2019 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F72KH000972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone A/C, Power Driver's Seat, Honda LaneWatch and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:
Dual Zone A/C
Power Driver's Seat
Honda LaneWatch
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
Proximity Key Entry System
Remote Engine Starter
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39358
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Honda LaneWatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Honda Civic