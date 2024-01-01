Menu
2019 Honda Civic

Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, 12v Outlet and more!

The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
12v Outlet
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39481

2019 Honda Civic

102,000 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

11925140

2019 Honda Civic

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F75KH040110

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, 12v Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
12v Outlet
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39481

Power Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera

Dual Zone A/C

Forward Collision Warning

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda LaneWatch Display
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Driver’s Seat

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Honda Civic