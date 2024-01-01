$22,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,729KM
VIN 2HGFC2F74KH002982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,729 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Drivers Seat , USB Ports , Road Departure Mitigation System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:
Power Drivers Seat
USB Ports
Road Departure Mitigation System
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
ECON Mode
Dual Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39736
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Road Departure Mitigation System
Honda Link
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Lane Watch
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
Forward Collision Warning Distance
ACC Forward Vehicle Detect Beep
Power Front Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
