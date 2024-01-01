Menu
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Start System
Bluetooth
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
ECON Mode Button
Power Drivers Seat

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41661

2019 Honda Civic

87,205 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
12032116

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
87,205KM
VIN 2HGFC2F80KH013258

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,205 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Remote Start System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:

Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Start System
Bluetooth
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
ECON Mode Button
Power Drivers Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41661

Power Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode button
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Driver’s Seat

