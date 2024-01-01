$21,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2019 Honda Civic
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,205KM
VIN 2HGFC2F80KH013258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,205 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Sunroof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Remote Start System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:
Power Sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Start System
Bluetooth
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
ECON Mode Button
Power Drivers Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41661
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode button
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$21,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda Civic