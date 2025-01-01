$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX CVT
2019 Honda Civic
EX CVT
Location
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,206KM
VIN 2HGFC2F76KH028497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,206 KM
Vehicle Description
2019, HONDA CIVIC EX
Special Financing Price: $ / Cash Price: $CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender.At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
Price Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.Financing Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/financeTrade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10:30 AM TO 6:00 PM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Queen Auto Group
416-740-8090
2019 Honda Civic