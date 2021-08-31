Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7639648

7639648 Stock #: 935YD935

935YD935 VIN: 2HGFC2F70KH027958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist

