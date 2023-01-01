2019 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10017579

10017579 Stock #: 433RB433

433RB433 VIN: 2HKRW2H54KH142424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 433RB433

Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

