2019 Honda CR-V

$32,990 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 9 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10056420

10056420 Stock #: 19109

19109 VIN: 2HKRW2H29KH149763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19109

Mileage 20,911 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Power Door Locks remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Auto ON/OFF Headlights Mechanical Push Button Start Seating 60/40 Split Rear Seat Safety Lane departure warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors USB Ports Proximity key entry system Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines Walk Away Door Locks 6 Way Manual Drivers Seat 4 Way Manual Passengers Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls Forward Collision Warning System 7” Display Audio System Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System

