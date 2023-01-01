2019 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 5 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10341153

10341153 Stock #: 21004

21004 VIN: 2HKRW2H96KH131542

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,520 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Power Tailgate Auto ON/OFF Headlights Panoramic Moonroof Power Options Power Windows Interior Power Door Locks remote start Navigation System Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink remote system Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Mechanical Push Button Start Seating 60/40 Split Rear Seat Safety Lane departure warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors USB Ports Proximity key entry system Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System 12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Driver’s seat position memory Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines Walk Away Door Locks 4 Way Manual Passengers Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls Forward Collision Warning System Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System Blind Spot Information (BSI) System w/Rear Cross Traffic Monitor System 7-inch Display Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.