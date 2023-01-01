Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda CR-V

41,601 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,601KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H86KH139339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink remote system
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver’s seat position memory
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
Forward Collision Warning System
7” Display Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height
Heated Rear Seats(Outboard Positions Only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Honda CR-V