$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Controls
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Controls
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H25KH122883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 119,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Side Mirrors, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:
Heated Side Mirrors
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32307
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Side Mirrors, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:
Heated Side Mirrors
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32307
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
60/40 Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
Forward Collision Warning System
7” Display Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 34,527 KM $34,890 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 9,950 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportback Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri-Zone A/C 37,390 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda CR-V