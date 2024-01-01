Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Walk Away Door Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Walk Away Door Locks<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Apple Carplay & Android Auto<br>Navigation<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Power Door Locks<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 34476

2019 Honda CR-V

77,508 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11607918
  2. 11607918
  3. 11607918
  4. 11607918
  5. 11607918
  6. 11607918
  7. 11607918
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,508KM
VIN 2HKRW2H96KH150107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,508 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Walk Away Door Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:

Bluetooth
Walk Away Door Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Navigation
Dual Zone A/C
Forward Collision Warning
Power Door Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 34476

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
rain sensing windshield wipers
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Panoramic Moonroof

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
HomeLink remote system
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System w/Rear Cross Traffic Monitor System
Driver’s Memory Seat
7-inch Display Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 47,294 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 129,400 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 32,825 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V