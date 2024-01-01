$28,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,508KM
VIN 2HKRW2H96KH150107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,508 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Walk Away Door Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:
Bluetooth
Walk Away Door Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Navigation
Dual Zone A/C
Forward Collision Warning
Power Door Locks
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 34476
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
rain sensing windshield wipers
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Panoramic Moonroof
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
HomeLink remote system
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System w/Rear Cross Traffic Monitor System
Driver’s Memory Seat
7-inch Display Audio System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda CR-V