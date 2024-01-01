$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda CR-V
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,765KM
VIN 2HKRW2H53KH143211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 92,765 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display, Auto on/off Headlights, Dual-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Auto on/off Headlights
Dual-Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
Fog Lights
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity Key Entry System
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34504
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
HomeLink remote system
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
60/40 Split Rear Seat
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
Forward Collision Warning System
7” Display Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Honda CR-V