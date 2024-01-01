Menu
VIN 2HKRW2H82KH117838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,910 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Automatic High Beams and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Tailgate
Automatic High Beams
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key Entry System
Lane Keeping Assist System
Apple Carplay & Android Auto
Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36152

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Tailgate

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
HomeLink remote system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Multi-angle rearview camera
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver’s seat position memory
Walk Away Door Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
Forward Collision Warning System
7” Display Audio System
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

