2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H21KH133444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, USB Port , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, USB Port , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:
Heated Front Seats
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Road Departure Mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39717
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
ECON mode
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Vehicle Detection
Power Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
