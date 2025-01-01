Menu
***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE!  ***NO ACCIDENTS*** Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability with this 2019 Honda CR-V Touring, boasting 142,000 kilometers and a clean accident history. This top-of-the-line SUV is designed for both city driving and weekend adventures, offering spacious seating and a versatile cargo area.The CR-V Touring is well-equipped with premium features, including leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, advanced navigation, and an intuitive infotainment system with smartphone integration. Experience peace of mind with Hondas renowned safety features and technologies. With its powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, this CR-V delivers an engaging driving experience while keeping your fuel costs in check. Don't miss your chance to own this well-maintained, stylish, and reliable vehicle!

 

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

2019 Honda CR-V

142,000 KM

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

12475666

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hkrw2h97kh114345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 114345
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2019 Honda CR-V