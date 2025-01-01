Menu
Account
Sign In
Rear View Camera, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>USB Input<br>Rear View Camera<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Sunroof<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Android Auto<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Hill Assistance<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 79083

2019 Honda CR-V

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13193762

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H80KH131060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 79083
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

USB Input
Rear View Camera
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adaptive Cruise Control
Touchscreen Display
Driver Seat Memory System
Sunroof
Driver Attention Alert
Power Driver Seat
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Automatic High Beams
Power Passenger Seat
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 79083

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Touring 101,800 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 131,000 KM $16,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 134,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda CR-V