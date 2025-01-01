$23,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H80KH131060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 79083
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adaptive Cruise Control
Touchscreen Display
Driver Seat Memory System
Sunroof
Driver Attention Alert
Power Driver Seat
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Automatic High Beams
Power Passenger Seat
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 79083
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adaptive Cruise Control
Touchscreen Display
Driver Seat Memory System
Sunroof
Driver Attention Alert
Power Driver Seat
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Automatic High Beams
Power Passenger Seat
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 79083
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Honda Civic Touring 101,800 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 131,000 KM $16,490 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 134,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda CR-V