2019 Honda CR-V

36,324 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring w/ Nav, Back-up camera & Lane Keeping Assist System

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring w/ Nav, Back-up camera & Lane Keeping Assist System

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9825986
  • Stock #: 17808
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90KH114638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17808
  • Mileage 36,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Panoramic Moonroof
Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
remote start
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink remote system
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
12-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver’s seat position memory
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
Forward Collision Warning System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System w/Rear Cross Traffic Monitor System
7-inch Display Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

