2019 Honda HR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476669

10476669 Stock #: 21904

21904 VIN: 3CZRU6H2XKM101982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote entry system Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Exterior Auto ON/OFF Headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Lane departure warning system Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Paddle Shifters Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Road Departure Mitigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies 7” Display Audio System Proximity Key & Push Button Start 60/40 Split 2nd Row Seats Lane Keeping Assist System System

