Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP90 as of 12/18/2023.

2019 Honda HR-V

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

103,000KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H2XKM101528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP90 as of 12/18/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote entry system

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
7” Display Audio System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
60/40 Split 2nd Row Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

