Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HQ14 as of 05/30/2024. Was involved in an accident on 12/13/2022 with an estimated $4357.11 of damage. On which a $4512 claim was made. 2022 Nov 8 - Glass Record - $1,767.00

2019 Honda HR-V

61,426 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,426KM
VIN 3CZRU6H37KM106176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Entry

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Honda HR-V