2019 Honda Insight

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 1 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564148

9564148 Stock #: 16958

16958 VIN: 19XZE4F51KE400159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16958

Mileage 61,148 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Engine Starter Seating Power Driver Seat Safety Forward Collision Warning Lane departure warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features Paddle Shifters Lane Keeping Assist System Traffic sign recognition AUTO HIGH BEAM Road Departure Mitigation Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.