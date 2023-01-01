Menu
2019 Honda Insight

61,148 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Insight

2019 Honda Insight

Hybrid w/ Honda Lane Watch & Sensing, CarPlay

2019 Honda Insight

Hybrid w/ Honda Lane Watch & Sensing, CarPlay

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,148KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9564148
  • Stock #: 16958
  • VIN: 19XZE4F51KE400159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16958
  • Mileage 61,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Starter
Power Driver Seat
Forward Collision Warning
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Paddle Shifters
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

