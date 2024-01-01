Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HO18 as of 09/10/2019. Has an active recall with code #HO41 as of 07/28/2020. Has an active recall with code #HO40 as of 07/28/2020. Has an active recall with code #HO38 as of 07/28/2020. Has an active recall with code #HO85 as of 03/25/2021. Has an active recall with code #HP57 as of 06/15/2023.

2019 Honda Odyssey

108,907 KM

$31,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Remote Start

2019 Honda Odyssey

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Remote Start

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

108,907KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H23KB511648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Display Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Magic Slide 2nd Row Seats
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
60/40 Split 3rd Row Magic Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Odyssey