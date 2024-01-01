Menu
EX! 8 SEAT! SUNROOF! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOOR! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START!

CARPLAY! COLLISSION MITIGATATION BRAKING SYSTEM! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ! AND MUCH

MORE! 4 NEW BAKRS ALL AROUND! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS!

2019 Honda Odyssey

149,000 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H40KB507834

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EX! 8 SEAT! SUNROOF! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOOR! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START!

CARPLAY! COLLISSION MITIGATATION BRAKING SYSTEM! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ! AND MUCH

MORE! 4 NEW BAKRS ALL AROUND! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES ALL AROUND! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118 647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2019 Honda Odyssey