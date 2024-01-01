$29,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Moonroof
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,000KM
VIN 5FNRL6H42KB502361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Power & Heated Side Mirrors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Odyssey include:
Brake Assist
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic High Beams
Electronic Parking Brake
Bluetooth
Power Driver's Seat
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38897
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Interior
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
HondaVAC (In Car Vacuum)
NFC
Tri-Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda Odyssey