2019 Honda Passport

42,688 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Touring, AWD, HEATED VENTED LEATHER, NAV,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

42,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982952
  • Stock #: PC7696
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H93KB502816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7696
  • Mileage 42,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Passport Touring | AWD | 3.5 L V6 | 280 HP | LEATHER | PUSH TO START | SUNROOF | REAR CLIMATE | COOLED FRON SEATS | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE KEEP ASSIST | PARKING SENSOR | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | BLUETOOTH | NAVIGATION | SIRIUS XM | REAR VIEW CAMERA |







2019 Honda Passport Touring featuring a powerful 280-horsepower 3.5 Litre V6 capable of pushing out 280HP. Brilliant Red exterior with Black Leather interior. A large full-colour touchscreen houses the infotainment system along with a great sounding stereo, user-friendly Backup Camera, the automatic Climate Control system just below using its own LCD display. Enjoy adjustable Heated and Vented Front Seats, as well as Heated Rear seats with Climate Control. The CR-V is equipped with the new 7-inch Display Audio, a touch-screen interface with smartphone-like functionality with Bluetooth and USB Connectivity Navigation, and Sirius XM.







For safety features this 2019 Honda Passport comes fully equipped with the latest technologies such as, Lane Keep Assist, Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Warning, Honda Linke with Emergrency Assist button.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Battery Saver
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Premium brand
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Armrests: dual front
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear struts
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear air conditioning zones: single
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Sunshade: side window
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Camera system: rear multi-view
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Watts: 550
Front fog lights: LED
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Door trim: simulated alloy
Steering ratio: 15.8
Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area
Infotainment: HondaLink
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Axle ratio: 4.33
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Pedestrian Detection
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
reclining
mast
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
Google search
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
rear center folding with storage
in floor
front pedestrian
low battery
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Blind spot safety: camera display
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: black
trailer rearview

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-XXXX

416-510-3333

