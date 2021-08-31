+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Passport Touring | AWD | 3.5 L V6 | 280 HP | LEATHER | PUSH TO START | SUNROOF | REAR CLIMATE | COOLED FRON SEATS | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE KEEP ASSIST | PARKING SENSOR | FORWARD COLLISION WARNING | BLUETOOTH | NAVIGATION | SIRIUS XM | REAR VIEW CAMERA |
2019 Honda Passport Touring featuring a powerful 280-horsepower 3.5 Litre V6 capable of pushing out 280HP. Brilliant Red exterior with Black Leather interior. A large full-colour touchscreen houses the infotainment system along with a great sounding stereo, user-friendly Backup Camera, the automatic Climate Control system just below using its own LCD display. Enjoy adjustable Heated and Vented Front Seats, as well as Heated Rear seats with Climate Control. The CR-V is equipped with the new 7-inch Display Audio, a touch-screen interface with smartphone-like functionality with Bluetooth and USB Connectivity Navigation, and Sirius XM.
For safety features this 2019 Honda Passport comes fully equipped with the latest technologies such as, Lane Keep Assist, Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Warning, Honda Linke with Emergrency Assist button.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4