$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-0578
2019 Honda Pilot
AWD | 7PASS | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10120422
- VIN: 5FNYF6H64KB503306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC / TOURING / HEATED SEATS / and more!
AWD, 7 Pass, 6 Cyl, Auto, Backup Cam, Leather, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Sunroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooling Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
VEHICLE SOLD AS IS, THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS IS , AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.