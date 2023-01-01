Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: May 4 2021 - Glass Record - 1,985.00

2019 Honda Pilot

100,233 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,233KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H96KB504483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
HomeLink remote system
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Heated second-row seats
Heated and ventilated front seats
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Advanced Rear Entertainment System
AM/FM Audio System
Auto-dimming Power Folding Side Mirrors
Honda Sensing Technologies
HANDS-FREE POWER TAILGATE
CabinTalk
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
LED Headlights w/ Auto-On/Off
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
60/40 split-folding Second-Row Seat
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Pushbutton
Memory-Linked Side Mirrors w/ Reverse Gear Tilt-Down
Front Power Adjusable Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

