Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda Pilot

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
VIN 5FNYF6H05KB500359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
115V Power Outlet
Blind spot information system
HDMI Input
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Wireless Phone Charger
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Hands Free Power Tailgate
Proximity Key Entry w/ Push Button Start
Auto On/Off LED Headlights
10.2" Advanced Rear Entertainment System
11-Speakers
Display Audio w/ Honda Link

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Pilot