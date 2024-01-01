$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H77KB508864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 99,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces , Auto High Beam and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Pilot include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Auto High Beam
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Power Tailgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Display Audio System
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35808
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces , Auto High Beam and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Pilot include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Auto High Beam
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Power Tailgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Display Audio System
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35808
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Leather trimmed seating surfaces
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Display Audio System
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 27,039 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, A/C 40,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 87,015 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda Pilot