Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces , Auto High Beam and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Pilot include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces<br>Auto High Beam<br>Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display<br>Power Tailgate<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Display Audio System<br>Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35808

2019 Honda Pilot

99,800 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,800KM
VIN 5FNYF6H77KB508864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces , Auto High Beam and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Pilot include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Auto High Beam
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
Power Tailgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Display Audio System
Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35808

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Leather trimmed seating surfaces
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Display Audio System
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key Entry System w/ Push Button Start
LED Auto On/Off Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 27,039 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD Tech A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, A/C 40,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 87,015 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot