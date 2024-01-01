Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

69,569 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,569KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF7KU803302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Seating

60/40 split-folding rear seats

Additional Features

USB & AUX Input
6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver's Seat
Hill-start assist control
Driver Attention Warning
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Door pocket lighting
6-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Power Windows w/ Auto-Up/Down
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Rearview Camera w/ Guidelines
LED Side Mirror Turn Signal
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Rear Cross-Traffic Warning
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Ignition

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Elantra