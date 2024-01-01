Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

116,767 KM

Details Description Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,767KM
VIN KMHD84LF6KU747742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Elantra