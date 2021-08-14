Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/14/2021 with an estimated $6807.33 of damage. On which a $6807 claim was made.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

36,500 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Blind Spot

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Blind Spot

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
36,500KM
VIN KMHD84LF1KU801643

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers

A/C

Push Button Start

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Heated Power mirrors
AM/FM/MP3
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist

