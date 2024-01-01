$18,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,299KM
VIN KMHD04LB4KU826489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,299 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Headlights Escort Function, Power Heated Mirrors, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:
Headlights Escort Function
Power Heated Mirrors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Bluetooth
7" Touchscreen
Automatic LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 31729
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Safety
Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Blind-Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Automatic LED Headlights
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control System
Headlights Escort Function
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-3297
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Hyundai Elantra