This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Headlights Escort Function, Power Heated Mirrors, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Headlights Escort Function<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>Bluetooth<br>7 Touchscreen<br>Automatic LED Headlights<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Power Sunroof<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 31729

2019 Hyundai Elantra

34,299 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,299KM
VIN KMHD04LB4KU826489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,299 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Headlights Escort Function, Power Heated Mirrors, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:

Headlights Escort Function
Power Heated Mirrors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Bluetooth
7" Touchscreen
Automatic LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 31729

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Safety

Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Management
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Blind-Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
Hands Free Smart Trunk
Automatic LED Headlights
Electronic Stability Control w/ Traction Control System
Headlights Escort Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Elantra