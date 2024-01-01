Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Mirrors, A/C, Automatic Headlights and more!

The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:

Power Heated Mirrors
A/C
Automatic Headlights
7 Touchscreen
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Hands-Free Smart Trunk
Rearview Camera
LED Daytime Running Lights

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37440

119,000 KM

$15,490

Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KMHD84LF2KU820671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

