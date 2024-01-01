$14,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,831KM
VIN KMHD84LF4KU836550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,831 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Heated Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 6 Speakers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:
Heated Power Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
6 Speakers
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38744
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Additional Features
Heated Power mirrors
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
