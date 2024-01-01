Menu
Heated Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 6 Speakers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:

Heated Power Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
6 Speakers
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38750

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
93,350KM
VIN KMHD84LF4KU747898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,350 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Heated Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, 6 Speakers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Elantra include:

Heated Power Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
6 Speakers
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38750

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Additional Features

Heated Power mirrors
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Hands-free Smart Trunk
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

