2019 Hyundai Elantra

69,516 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

Preferred W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats

69,516KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9414049
  Stock #: 16540
  VIN: KMHD84LF5KU735839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16540
  • Mileage 69,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Heated, Power Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

