2019 Hyundai Elantra

20,259 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Pano Sunroof

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9825992
  • Stock #: 17810
  • VIN: KMHH55LC0KU118046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17810
  • Mileage 20,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
60/40 split folding rear seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

AUTO HOLD
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.0" touchscreen infotainment system
iPod/USB/AUX Connectivity
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Red Stitching
Dual Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

