2019 Hyundai KONA

92,000 KM

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056429
  • Stock #: 19121
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA9KU343084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/18/2019 with an estimated $4599.56 of damage. On which a $5174 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

