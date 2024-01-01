Menu
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: Drive Smart, Save Big!

Why just drive when you can drive electric? The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is a compact SUV thats as fun as it is fuel-efficient, and it doesnt need a single drop of gas. Powered by a 64 kWh battery, the Kona Electric gives you an impressive range upto 400km on a single charge, meaning less time looking for your next stop and more time enjoying the ride.

With a powerful 201 HP electric motor, the Kona Electric takes you from 0-60 mph in just 6.4 secondsbecause who says electric cant be exciting? Plus, with fast-charging capability, you can regain up to 80% of your battery in under an hour at a DC fast-charging station, keeping you on the move with ease.

Hyundais 10-year or 160,000-km battery warranty means you can hit the road with peace of mind. Loaded with smart tech, including a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Kona Electric keeps you connected and entertained.

Charge up your day, save on gas, and explore in style with the Hyundai Kona Electricevery mile is easy on your wallet and kinder to the planet.

Used
150,000KM
VIN KM8K23AG4KU042758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

