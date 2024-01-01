$16,977+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED-FULLY ELECTRIC-CARPLAY-CLEAN CARFAX
2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED-FULLY ELECTRIC-CARPLAY-CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$16,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: Drive Smart, Save Big!
Why just drive when you can drive electric? The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is a compact SUV thats as fun as it is fuel-efficient, and it doesnt need a single drop of gas. Powered by a 64 kWh battery, the Kona Electric gives you an impressive range upto 400km on a single charge, meaning less time looking for your next stop and more time enjoying the ride.
With a powerful 201 HP electric motor, the Kona Electric takes you from 0-60 mph in just 6.4 secondsbecause who says electric cant be exciting? Plus, with fast-charging capability, you can regain up to 80% of your battery in under an hour at a DC fast-charging station, keeping you on the move with ease.
Hyundais 10-year or 160,000-km battery warranty means you can hit the road with peace of mind. Loaded with smart tech, including a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Kona Electric keeps you connected and entertained.
Charge up your day, save on gas, and explore in style with the Hyundai Kona Electricevery mile is easy on your wallet and kinder to the planet.
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-2277