2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 5 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476678

10476678 Stock #: 21921

21921 VIN: 5NMS3CAD2KH004914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,530 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS 7" Touchscreen Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Seating 8-Way Power Driver’s Seat Additional Features USB Input AM/FM/MP3 Proximity Keyless Entry Driver Attention Warning Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar High Beam Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Safe Exit Assist Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink Sliding Second Row Seats Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.