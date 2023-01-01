Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

41,530 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476678
  • Stock #: 21921
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD2KH004914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

8-Way Power Driver’s Seat

Additional Features

USB Input
AM/FM/MP3
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse
Safe Exit Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink
Sliding Second Row Seats
Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

