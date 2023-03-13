Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0235 as of 03/17/2023. 13th March 2023 - Glass Record - $760.00

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
VIN 5NMS2CAD5KH054399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0235 as of 03/17/2023. 13th March 2023 - Glass Record - $760.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Power Windows/Locks
Driver Attention Warning
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Touchscreen
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe