<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745865957027_8649609602362633 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2019 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPACIOUS, RELIABLE & FAMILY-FRIENDLY SUV</strong></p><p>Smart Performance, Sleek Design & Confident Capability<br>Automatic | 2.4L 4-Cylinder | AWD | Smooth, Comfortable & Efficient<br>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History</p><p> <strong>Odometer:</strong> 104,362 KM</p><p>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)<br>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</p><p>Wholesale Price Available!</p><p> Visit us at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br> Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745865957027_9988548108622153 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12464359

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,362 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Axle Ratio 3.510
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
power extendable driver seat cushion
driver integrated memory and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/height adjustment
250 kgs

416-740-8090

