$19,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD w/ Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Essential AWD w/ Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,289KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD1KH086928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 70394
- Mileage 112,289 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 70394
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing>
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe