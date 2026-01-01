2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

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<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR YOU! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!</strong></em></span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>  <strong>***CLEAN CARFAX***AWD***LEATHER***SUNROOF***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM*** </strong></span></p><p>Enjoy premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-season performance in this Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate AWD (2019) with just 84,968 km. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Hyundai’s intelligent all-wheel drive system, this SUV delivers a refined and capable driving experience in any condition.</p><p>The top-of-the-line Ultimate trim is fully loaded with luxury features including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power liftgate. Stay connected with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a premium Infinity sound system.</p><p>Safety is a standout with Hyundai SmartSense technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, and forward collision avoidance for added confidence on every drive. Spacious, stylish, and packed with features, this Santa Fe Ultimate AWD is a perfect family SUV ready for its next owner.</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #2c2c2c; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px;>***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>***Financing***</span></p><p> </p><p>We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.</p><p> </p><p>***Price***</p><p> </p><p>FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

84,968 KM

Details Description Features

$20,996

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate |CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | AWD | NAVI |

Watch This Vehicle
13953834

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate |CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | AWD | NAVI |

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$20,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
84,968KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS5CAA8KH093159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,968 KM

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR YOU! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!  ***CLEAN CARFAX***AWD***LEATHER***SUNROOF***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM***

Enjoy premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-season performance in this Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate AWD (2019) with just 84,968 km. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Hyundai’s intelligent all-wheel drive system, this SUV delivers a refined and capable driving experience in any condition.

The top-of-the-line Ultimate trim is fully loaded with luxury features including leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power liftgate. Stay connected with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a premium Infinity sound system.

Safety is a standout with Hyundai SmartSense technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, and forward collision avoidance for added confidence on every drive. Spacious, stylish, and packed with features, this Santa Fe Ultimate AWD is a perfect family SUV ready for its next owner.

 

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
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416-759-2277

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$20,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe